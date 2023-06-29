DressMyCrib: The World’s First AR-Powered Marketplace for Rugs

DressMyCrib connects rug designers with buyers worldwide with Augmented Reality

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DressMyCrib, the world’s first AR-based marketplace for floor coverings, solves a major issue often faced by shoppers.



DressMyCrib announces the launch of its powerful Augmented Reality technology backed by Artificial Intelligence to ensure customers get the rug of their dreams - and sellers get a hassle-free sale.

Rug designers and resellers can add their products to the DressMyCrib marketplace free of charge

Buyers can upload images of their room to DressMyCrib’s secure server

Every rug is automatically converted to AR, allowing buyers to browse available rugs and see how they would look in their home

Once the buyer has selected a rug, they purchase directly from the seller

DressMyCrib.com introduces a new world of commerce for rug designers, resellers and buyers. Shoppers are no longer limited to Amazon, Etsy or Wayfair listings. DressMyCrib adds more than 100 rugs to the marketplace daily, creating the world's largest rug marketplace.

The new marketplace has the potential to revolutionize online shopping for home furnishings. Customers are far less likely to return rugs after having seen them in their home, minimizing the risk of time-consuming and costly returns for both buyer and seller.

Giedrius Morkunas, Founder of DressMyCrib, explains, “DressMyCrib allows rug designers and retailers to add their rugs to our marketplace for free, while customers can see how their rug will look in their homes thanks to AR and AI technologies. By doing this, buyers can buy confidently and sellers can sell with more certainty than ever before. We’re truly opening up the world for innovative designers and discerning buyers. Rugs are only a start, as we aim for DressMyCrib to become the first place to choose any home décor item worldwide.”

ABOUT DRESSMYCRIB:

DressMyCrib is the only home décor marketplace displaying all products in Augmented Reality. The DressMyCrib solution offers consumers a unique shopping experience by integrating AR&AI technologies, allowing them to see their items as they would look in their homes.

PRESS CONTACT:

Giedrius Morkunas

gm@dressmycrib.com

US: +15172803728

Europe: +37061011251

