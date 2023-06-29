Aircraft Actuators Market Projected to Reach a Valuation of USD 16.29 Billion by 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for commercial aviation operations is one of the major factors driving aircraft actuators market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft actuators market size was USD 8.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in commercial aviation operations, rising demand for fuel efficiency, growing use of electric actuators, increase in air travel activities and air traffic across the globe, rising military spending, and ongoing technical developments in aircraft in developing and developed economies are some of the major factors driving the aircraft actuators market revenue growth.

Actuator of a machine is the part in charge of moving and controlling a mechanism or system, by opening a valve. A control mechanism (operated by a control signal) and an energy supply are necessary for an actuator. The control signal has a low energy level and can be produced by an electrical voltage or current, pneumatic or hydraulic fluid pressure, or even by human power. Electric current, hydraulic pressure, or pneumatic pressure are all potential sources of power for it. The control mechanism is a valve. An actuator responds to a control signal by transforming energy of the source into mechanical motion

The maintenance expenses associated with problems in airplane actuators, such as excessive noise and air leaks, are major factors restraining revenue growth of the market. The biggest difficulty that manufacturers encounter is creating an electric actuator circuit that uses the least amount of energy. As a result, pure electric actuators are not favored over other electromechanical and electrohydraulic actuators by customers due to the likelihood of improper circuit design. These are some of the major factors restraining revenue growth of the market.

The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., LIEBHERR, SAFRAN, Eaton, Moog Inc., Astronics Corporation, ITT INC., and Nabtesco Corporation

Key Features of the Aircraft Actuators Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Regional Landscape section of the Aircraft Actuators report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Aircraft Actuators Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Aircraft Actuators market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Linear

Rotary

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

Others

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fixed - Wing

Rotary - Wing

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

