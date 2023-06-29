Consent Management Market Set for Exponential Growth, Predicted to Surpass USD 2,271.1 Million by 2030

Consent Management Market Size

The global consent management market share was dominated by the software segment and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global consent management market share generated $318.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in the need to build trust with users and ease in policy compliance drives the growth of the global consent management market. However, an increase in user bounce rate on websites hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in awareness regarding data privacy among users is expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for consent management due to a sudden surge in internet activity because of social distancing norms and the global adoption of work-from-home culture.

• A rise in the number of cyber-attacks during the pandemic prompted several government agencies and policymakers to implement data privacy regulations and policies.

The report segments the global consent management market on the basis of component, application type, deployment, and region.

Based on components, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. However, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market. On the basis of application type, the mobile app segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. However, the web app segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

The global consent management industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

The global consent management market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as OneTrust, LLC., Quantcast, Piwik PRO, TrustArc Inc., Cookiebot, IUBENDA, Trunomi, Crownpeak, BigID , and Civic.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the consent management industry along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the consent management market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the consent management market platform.

• The quantitative analysis of the consent management market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the consent management market trends.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

