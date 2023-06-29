Skanska-led JV with Halmar Awarded $1.24B Contract to Design and Reconstruct JFK International Airport’s Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities and Ground Transportation Center

Parsons to Serve as Lead Designer

/EIN News/ -- CENTREVILLE, Va., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced that the company will serve as lead designer to the Skanska Halmar JFK Joint Venture in support of a $1.24 billion design and reconstruction of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities and Ground Transportation Center (GTC) in Queens, New York. Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, and joint venture partner, Halmar International, LLC, was awarded a contract by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to carry out the project, which will improve the airport’s roadway network by creating an easier to navigate and more user-friendly airport experience.



“We are honored to have the opportunity to design and construct a world-class landside gateway for one of New York’s most highly traveled international aviation hubs,” said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president for Skanska USA Civil’s East Coast region. “Not only will the Project improve connectivity of JFK’s roadway network, it will also enhance the overall experience for passengers traveling to and from the airport.”

“Our team has worked at every major airport in the New York Metropolitan area, including more than 15 contracts working on every area of JFK airport. We know the airport and we understand the critical nature of aircraft operations and movements security, as well as safe access and customer experience,” said Chris Larsen, CEO of Halmar International, LLC. “Together with Skanska, we bring PANYNJ a reliable partner to build the future of JFK the State of New York deserves.”

“Home to one of the busiest airports, in the United States’ largest city, JFK International Airport is part of our nation’s economic engine,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Mobility Solutions business unit for Parsons. “The new two main loops will simplify roadway operation and create a more travel friendly experience for the more than 62 million passengers who come through JFK each year. We are proud to build on our decades of experience in New York State, partnering with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to continue to move the industry forward and provide exceptional service to the region for decades to come.”

The design-build project consists of the design and construction of the on-airport roadway transportation network which includes roadway reconfiguration, maintenance and protection of traffic, intuitive wayfinding and enhanced traffic technologies, at-grade pavement, retaining walls and bridges as well as utility relocations and upgrades. The project will improve user connectivity and access to the surrounding terminals. Also included, is the design and construction of a modern Ground Transportation Center which features:

1,950-space multi-level vehicle parking facility equipped with electric vehicle charging stations and an eco-conscious timber façade

400-foot-long elevated pedestrian bridge with pedestrian canopies

Rainwater harvesting facility

Energy-efficient provisions for solar paneling

The project is expected to reach final completion by December 2027.

About Skanska:

Skanska uses knowledge & foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we’re one of the world’s largest development and construction companies. We operate in select markets throughout the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Skanska in the U.S. is headquartered in New York City with 29 offices around the country. In 2022, construction in the U.S. generated $6.9 billion in revenue, and as a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $3.5 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the U.S. and 28,000 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

About Halmar:

Halmar International, a subsidiary of ASTM S.p.A., is a safety-first, result-driven heavy civil construction firm guided by a commitment to quality work at every level of design-build, design-bid-build, best value and CMGC delivery. The firm’s innovative solutions to design and construction challenges, coupled with an award-winning partnering approach, achieves accelerated schedules, lower cost and minimized impacts to benefit our clients and the communities we serve. Operating for more than 60 years primarily in the Northeast USA, Halmar has developed trusted client relationships through efficiently delivering complex aviation, bridge, highway, tunnel, transit, and rail projects, some used by transportation agencies as an industry standard for design-build delivery. Our staff of more than 250 includes in-house engineers, robust project controls and best-in-class risk management that interact with ASTM Group’s 17,000 colleagues in the US, Italy, Europe and South America.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1 470.510.6690

Lexus.White@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.com