The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. Welcomes Ron Allen as Project Manager, Bringing Extensive AV, IT and Leadership Expertise

Tampa, FL - The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp., a leading provider of engineering and audio-visual solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Allen as Project Manager. Allen brings over 20 years of experience and a wealth of expertise in information technology, management, innovation, project management, and executive support.

Throughout his career, Ron has been instrumental in transforming systems during mergers and acquisitions, concurrently improving quality, compliance, and efficiency. His extensive experience includes vendor management, contracting, and issue resolution. With a strong technical competency in various systems, protocols, hardware, and new technology introductions, Ron has consistently integrated and customized solutions to meet organizational needs.

Ron's technical competencies include expertise in SCCM, antivirus, mobile device management, Microsoft BitLocker, Active Directory, SharePoint, Microsoft Windows, Office Suite, Project, Visio, Exchange, Lync, TCP/IP, DNS, Cisco, Meraki Cloud Management, IronPort, routers, switches, wireless, video applications and hardware, servers, desktops, laptops, peripherals, anti-virus programs, and other management programs.

As a project manager, Ron is known for his excellent communication skills, precision, focus, and motivation to achieve. He consistently takes initiative and exceeds expectations, ensuring that projects achieve time, scope, budget, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction requirements. His expertise encompasses infrastructure planning and implementation, server design and deployment, wired and wireless network design and deployment, project and service delivery management, as well as mobile device integration and security.

Prior to joining The ProMedia Group, Ron served as a Project Manager - Systems Integration at AVI-SPL, where he successfully coordinated activities to ensure the timely, accurate, and on-budget completion of projects according to established processes and procedures. He also held the position of Information Services Manager at Advent Health Wesley Chapel, where he led information systems on a local basis, implemented innovations to improve service and reduce costs, managed an IT staff, and supported over 3,000 employees.

"We are delighted to welcome Ron Allen to our team at The ProMedia Group," said Ken Avis, CEO of The ProMedia Group. "Ron's extensive experience and expertise in audio visual and information technology, coupled with his leadership skills and project management acumen, make him an invaluable addition to our organization. His proven track record in working with Florida's largest hospitals and helping them achieve their technology expansion goals aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional solutions and support to our clients."

Ron expressed his excitement about joining The ProMedia Group, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative company. The ProMedia Group's commitment to delivering cutting-edge engineering and audio-visual solutions is impressive, and I look forward to contributing to the company's rapid growth and expansion. I am confident that my experience and expertise will help drive success and provide exceptional value to our clients."

With Ron Allen joining the team, The ProMedia Group is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its reputation as a trusted provider of engineering and audio-visual solutions.

About The ProMedia Group:

The ProMedia Group was established in 2009 by industry veterans with many years of experience in Commercial Audiovisual services, Video Walls and Video Conferencing systems. The ProMedia Group is a leading single-source provider of audiovisual and networked solutions. Clientele industries include legal, technology, healthcare, government, retail, and other various professions.

Every design aspect is tailored to the needs of each client and their budget. Only the most reputable manufacturers that offer top-of-the-line commercial products with innovative and reliable hardware are selected. The ProMedia Group provides these products with a complete suite of consultation, design, implementation, management, and support services.

