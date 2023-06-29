Construction Robotics Market is Navigating the World of Building Construction | At a CAGR of 23.3% by 2027

Growth of the construction robotics market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the construction industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction robotics market refers to the use of robotic technologies in the construction industry to automate various tasks and improve efficiency, productivity, and safety. These robots are designed to perform repetitive, labor-intensive, and hazardous construction activities with precision and accuracy.

The construction robotics market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the surveillance segment dominated the construction robotics market, followed by the demolition segment.

The construction robotics market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to several factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing labor shortage in the construction industry. Robotic solutions help address this issue by augmenting human workers, reducing the need for manual labor, and increasing productivity.

Another driver is the emphasis on safety in the construction sector. Robots can perform dangerous tasks such as heavy lifting, working at heights, and operating in hazardous environments, minimizing the risk of accidents and injuries to human workers.

The market is segmented based on robot type, application, and region. In terms of robot type, the market includes various categories such as bricklaying robots, concrete and rebar robots, demolition robots, 3D printing robots, and autonomous vehicles. These robots are designed to perform specific tasks, ranging from laying bricks and pouring concrete to demolishing structures and printing entire buildings.

In terms of application, construction robots are used in tasks such as masonry, concrete work, demolition, 3D printing, excavation, and inspection. These robots enable faster and more accurate construction processes, reduce material waste, and enhance overall project efficiency.

Geographically, the market is witnessing growth across various regions. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the key markets for construction robotics, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, infrastructure development, and government initiatives promoting automation in the construction industry.

The major players profiled in the construction robotics market include Advanced Construction Robotics, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd., Branch Technology, Brokk Group, Built Robotics Inc., Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, DJI, Kewazo GmbH, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun).

These companies are involved in developing and commercializing robotic solutions for construction, focusing on improving robot capabilities, ease of use, and integration with existing construction workflows.

The future of the construction robotics market looks promising as the industry continues to embrace automation and digitalization. Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies are expected to further enhance the capabilities of construction robots, enabling them to handle more complex tasks and collaborate seamlessly with human workers.

However, challenges such as high initial costs, limited awareness and adoption among contractors, and the need for specialized training and expertise to operate and maintain construction robots remain. Overcoming these challenges and addressing the specific needs of the construction industry will be crucial for the widespread adoption and growth of the construction robotics market.

Overall, the construction robotics market is witnessing rapid growth and is poised to transform the construction industry by revolutionizing construction processes, improving productivity, and creating safer working environments.