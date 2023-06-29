CV Wallet unveils groundbreaking personal AI careers adviser
Transforming career management for job seekers everywhereLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CV Wallet, the leading AI-powered career management app, is introducing a personal AI careers adviser designed to make searching, applying and interviewing for jobs easier. By harnessing the latest AI technology, CV Wallet, also known as Resume Wallet in the US, is putting the power back into the hands of job seekers, giving them the tools and guidance to take control of their careers.
Integrated within the Careers Hub section of the app, the AI-powered adviser guides job seekers through three crucial aspects of their professional journeys: planning, applications and interviews. With a smooth and user-friendly experience, job hunters can easily navigate each stage with confidence.
“This special set of AI-powered features is like having your own career coach by your side, supporting you at every step of the journey,” said Richard Collins, co-founder of CV Wallet. “We believe in empowering job seekers with the latest AI technology, giving them full control over their careers. Today’s update is an exciting milestone in our mission to revolutionise how people manage their professional paths.”
The new AI career guide gives personalised advice, showing job seekers potential career avenues and job openings that suit their specific preferences and goals. It also makes applying for jobs easier by generating responses for application forms and helping with writing cover letters as well as CVs.
But CV Wallet does more than just securing interviews. With the latest update, it now provides complete support for interview preparation. This smart feature generates practice questions tailored to the job title and company, suggesting answers that highlight the candidate’s skills and knowledge. The new careers adviser also helps with company background research, giving valuable insights into an organisation’s work environment and culture.
Beverly Collins, co-founder of CV Wallet, emphasised the company’s commitment to providing job seekers with innovative tools, saying, “The expanded Careers Hub sets a new standard in career management, making cutting-edge technology accessible to job seekers around the world. As a trusted career long companion, CV Wallet is dedicated to helping you make informed career decisions and achieve your goals.”
Alongside the introduction of the personal careers adviser, the latest version of the app also includes major UX updates across the Careers Hub, SmartCV and job search functions, introducing over 30 new functionalities to CV Wallet and providing an unparalleled experience for job seekers. The app is available for free on both Apple and Android devices, ensuring global accessibility.
