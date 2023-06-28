Senate Resolution 116 Printer's Number 986
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 777
PRINTER'S NO. 986
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
116
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY YAW, VOGEL, BROWN, MILLER, SCHWANK, CULVER,
LAUGHLIN, J. WARD AND DUSH, MAY 22, 2023
SENATOR YAW, ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to
conduct a study and issue a report on the issue of
consolidated billing in the retail electricity AND OTHER
ENERGY markets in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's competitive electricity AND OTHER
ENERGY markets allow consumers to choose their own retail
electricity providers; and
WHEREAS, Delivery DISTRIBUTION charges in Pennsylvania are
billed by utility default service providers TO CUSTOMERS BY
DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES, thereby preventing certain customers
from directly receiving consolidated bills from the RETAIL
ENERGY provider of their choice; and
WHEREAS, Consolidated billing provides consumer protections
and transparency for energy consumers BY ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO
RECEIVE A SINGLE BILL; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report, which
shall include:
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18