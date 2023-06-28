Senate Resolution 116 Printer's Number 986

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 777

PRINTER'S NO. 986

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

116

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY YAW, VOGEL, BROWN, MILLER, SCHWANK, CULVER,

LAUGHLIN, J. WARD AND DUSH, MAY 22, 2023

SENATOR YAW, ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to

conduct a study and issue a report on the issue of

consolidated billing in the retail electricity AND OTHER

ENERGY markets in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's competitive electricity AND OTHER

ENERGY markets allow consumers to choose their own retail

electricity providers; and

WHEREAS, Delivery DISTRIBUTION charges in Pennsylvania are

billed by utility default service providers TO CUSTOMERS BY

DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES, thereby preventing certain customers

from directly receiving consolidated bills from the RETAIL

ENERGY provider of their choice; and

WHEREAS, Consolidated billing provides consumer protections

and transparency for energy consumers BY ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO

RECEIVE A SINGLE BILL; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report, which

shall include:

