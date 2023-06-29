Meet the new version of Duplicate File Finder and new features: comparing files and folders on Mac

The list of duplicate files

Nektony announces Duplicate File Finder new version 7.1 with new features

ODESA, UKRAINE, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nektony announces Duplicate File Finder version 7.1 - a powerful tool that helps users find and remove duplicate files on their Macs, freeing up valuable disk space and improving system performance.

The new version of Duplicate File Finder introduces two new features that make it even more useful for users:

- Comparing files - this feature allows users to select any two files and check if they are exactly the same.

- Comparing folders - this feature allows users to select two folders and scan them for identical files. This is handy when users need to check if the folders are duplicates or if they have unique files. Users can also choose to delete unneeded duplicates or merge folders based on the comparison results.

Duplicate File Finder v.7.1 is available for download from the Mac App Store. It is compatible with macOS 10.13 or later and requires 64-bit processor. The app is free to use for finding duplicate files, while the advanced features require an in-app purchase of $14.95 per year.

Best strengths

- Accurate byte-to-byte results

- Finding all types of duplicate files

- Support of any drive type, Photos and Music libraries

- The Auto Select feature to quickly select all duplicates

- Finding similar photos and music

- Comparing and merging folders

- Cleaning up duplicates from similar folders

- Checking two files to see whether they are duplicates

Brief Description:

App name: Duplicate File Finder

System requirements: macOS 10.13 - 13, 64-bit processor

Price: Free, advanced features - $14.95 per year

About the company

Nektony is a trusted developer of Mac optimization software tools with over 10 years of experience and millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Nektony's products include MacCleaner Pro, App Cleaner & Uninstaller, Disk Space Analyzer, and more. Nektony's mission is to help users get the most out of their Macs by providing them with simple, effective, and affordable solutions.

Copyright (C) 2016 Nektony. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, Mac, iOS, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned in this press release are the properties of their respective owners.