Foripharm pharmaceutical company to issue bonus shares at the rate of 150%

VIETNAM, June 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Central Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company 3 (DP3), or Foripharm, will issue 12.9 million bonus shares to raise charter capital from equity in 2023, according to information from the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX).

On July 12, DP3 will issue those 12.9 million shares with an issue ratio of 100:150. With this ratio, stockholders who currently own 100 shares will get 150 additional shares.

It is expected that after this issuance, DP3 will increase its charter capital from VNĐ86 billion (US$3.6 million) to VNĐ215 billion (US$9.1 million). The source of the issuance comes from the share capital surplus, at nearly VNĐ97.7 billion, and the undistributed profit after tax for 2022 of VNĐ194.5 billion.

The shares issued in this round will not be subject to transfer restrictions.

Central Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Corporation 3 (DP3) sells medicinal products such as medicinal herbs, pharmaceutical medications, and health food. DP3 makes many well-known pharmaceutical products, including Bổ phế TW3, Cao Sao Vàng, and others.

DP3 is known for maintaining high and consistent cash dividends every year. In July, shareholders of DP3 will also receive an advance cash dividend of 2022, with a ratio of 80 per cent, or VNĐ8,000 per share.

On the stock market, DP3 stock has gained significantly since late May. It is currently trading at around VNĐ150,000 per share. VNS