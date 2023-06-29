Techcombank to accompany in the 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum

VIETNAM, June 29 - HÀ NỘI — Techcombank is supporting the 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) to mark the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relationship and 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Việt Nam.

That was the remark made by Mr. Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank, at a virtual press conference held yesterday to provide information about the SRBF.

The forum, with this year's theme of 'Strengthening Regional Collaboration for Sustainable Growth', is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội on July 7. Techcombank is honoured to be one of its two Platinum Sponsors.

In its role as a Platinum Sponsor, Techcombank aims to elevate its status as a leading, pioneering, private bank in Việt Nam as well as a rising star in Asia, with a clear vision to 'Change Banking, Change Lives' and lead the transformation of the country’s financial industry. This is executed through a three-pillared strategy based on Digital, Data, and Talent.

As part of its Digital and Data pillars, the bank continues to invest in even more cutting-edge digital platforms and cloud transformation initiatives, enabling it to deliver a bespoke banking experience and cultivate partnership-led growth.

The whole customer journey with Techcombank will be digitalised and the interactive customer experience will be personalised in real-time across digital and offline touchpoints. Underpinning Techcombank’s growth journey has been numerous collaborations and partnerships across the region, allowing the bank to achieve its goals and realise its vision.

Focusing on enhancing the experience of Techcombank’s employees as well as constant training and upskilling are hugely important parts of Techcombank’s Talent pillar.

In 2022, Techcombank employees received nearly 900,000 hours of training – equivalent to 70 hours per employee – through virtual classrooms, e-learning, and in-class sessions. Techcombank also made further investments into the data and digital capabilities of its people via a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which resulted in 2,800 employees receiving advanced training in Cloud technology and validating approximately 250 different certifications from AWS.

Techcombank was also the first Vietnamese bank to organise overseas talent roadshows in Singapore, London, San Francisco, and Sydney, which allowed banks to engage Vietnamese talent with unique international experiences.

“As we approach our own 30th anniversary since founding, we are reflecting on the greatness we’ve achieved together while focusing on our mission to lead the transformation of the Vietnamese banking industry, as well as being a pioneer for the wider region. Working with our partners, we can encourage innovation, share knowledge and constantly push new boundaries to achieve our goals. We look forward to all we can achieve together,” said the CEO.

Supporting the strategic progress of Techcombank are several landmark transactions, which contributed to its new records in Việt Nam. In November 2022, the bank completed a loan guarantee transaction for Vinfast Singapore, enabling the company to access international lending, which was arranged by a major international lender and had a total value of US$300 million.

This was the first time the bank guaranteed a transaction for an overseas company, and it was also the largest guarantee transaction in the market in 2022.

Earlier, in June 2022, Techcombank successfully concluded a landmark $1 billion syndicated loan facility, setting another milestone in its offshore fundraising activity. This facility marked Techcombank’s third entry into the offshore loan syndication market, following its inaugural $500 million transaction in 2020 and $800 million financing in 2021.

This year, Techcombank will be celebrating its 30th anniversary following its establishment in 1993, a year when Việt Nam transitioned towards a more market-oriented economy.

Pioneering the journey of digital transformation and constantly improving to provide effective solutions to customers has made Techcombank the only representative of Việt Nam to be honored by Financial Asia as 'Best Bank in Vietnam 2023'.

The prestigious magazine The Asian Banker (TAB) also gives the best suggestions for businesses to choose Techcombank since the bank is 'the Best Collection Management solution via Virtual Account in Asia Pacific', 'Best Payment Bank in Vietnam' for three consecutive years, and 'Best Supply Chain Financing Bank in Vietnam 2022'.

The 7th SRBF is held amidst a challenging context of economies facing market fluctuation while recovering from the pandemic, as well as the risk posed by supply chain disruption.

The event will bring together over 500 leaders from the business and political realms and includes a range of plenary sessions, panel discussions, dialogues with political officeholders and networking sessions. SRBF will also be graced by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Techcombank understands that ensuring the smooth and uninterrupted flow of transactions, as well as optimizing operating costs, is the key to business survival and for which digitalisation and digital transformation is critical. — VNS