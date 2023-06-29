3D Printing in Healthcare Market Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 | | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size 2030

3D printing in healthcare market report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing in healthcare market size was valued at $1,036.58 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030. Additive manufacturing, alternately known as 3D printing, refers to a layer-by-layer addition technique of producing a three-dimensional physical object process by using digital 3D design data through a computer aided design (CAD) package. The global 3D printing in healthcare market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, owing to rapid technological advancements, increase in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Furthermore, the customizations offered by this technology, increase in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the major factors supplementing the growth of the market. In addition, the utilization of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

3D Systems Corporation

Exone Company

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric,

Materialise NV

Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd

The 3D printing in healthcare market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segments within the industry:

Technology: This segment refers to the different types of 3D printing technologies used in healthcare. Examples include:

a. Stereolithography (SLA)

b. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

c. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

d. Digital Light Processing (DLP)

e. PolyJet

f. Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

g. Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

h. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Material: This segment categorizes the types of materials used in 3D printing for healthcare applications. It includes:

a. Metals and alloys (e.g., titanium, stainless steel, cobalt-chrome)

b. Polymers (e.g., PLA, ABS, PEEK)

c. Ceramics

d. Biological materials (e.g., living cells, bioinks)

Application: This segment focuses on the specific applications of 3D printing in healthcare. Some common applications include:

a. Medical and surgical instruments

b. Implants (e.g., dental, orthopedic, cranial)

c. Prosthetics and orthotics

d. Tissue and organ engineering

e. Pharmaceutical research (e.g., drug delivery systems)

f. Anatomical models and surgical guides

g. Customized hearing aids and dental aligners

h. Bioprinting and regenerative medicine

End User: This segment refers to the different entities or organizations that utilize 3D printing in healthcare. It includes:

a. Hospitals and clinics

b. Research institutions and laboratories

c. Medical device manufacturers

d. Pharmaceutical companies

e. Dental labs and practices

Geography: This segment categorizes the market based on geographical regions such as:

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia-Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East and Africa

