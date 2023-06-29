Behavioral Health Market is expected to Surpass USD 66.6 billion by 2031: Comprehensive Study and Future Outlook

Behavioral Health Market- Infographics -AMR

The behavioral health market was valued at $41.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $66.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The behavioral health market was valued at $41.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $66.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By disorder, the substance abuse disorders segment accounted for major share of the global behavioral health market size in 2021.

By service, the emergency mental health services segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By age group, adult segment occupied major share of the global behavioral health market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the behavioral health market forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the behavioral health market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing behavioral health market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the behavioral health market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global behavioral health market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

In 2021, North America held the largest portion of revenue and is projected to continue leading from 2022 to 2031. This can be attributed to several factors, including a significant patient population, the presence of prominent industry players, easy access to services, well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and extensive research and development activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to emerging trends in the behavioral health market. These trends include an increase in the number of affected individuals and growing awareness regarding various behavioral health disorders.

The market is categorized into different disorders, including alcohol use disorders, substance abuse disorders, eating disorders, ADHD, and others. Among these, the substance abuse disorders segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the rising prevalence of substance abuse and an increase in substance abuse cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversely, the demand for eating disorder treatments is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to their effectiveness and an anticipated rise in the prevalence of eating disorders.

The market is segmented based on different services, including emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment services, and other services. In 2021, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment emerged as the major revenue contributor and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of inpatient behavioral health service providers and an increased demand for treatment services. Conversely, the emergency mental health services segment is projected to witness the highest market growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as an increase in the geriatric population and a rise in the number of emergency mental health service centers.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

Acadia Healthcare

Ascension

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

Behavioral Health Services Inc.

Bright Harbor Healthcare

Caretech Holdings PLC

Centene Corporation

Civitas Solutions Inc.

Core Solutions Inc.

Elevance Health

North Spring Behavioral Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Promises Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc.

Strategic Behavioral Health LLC

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Welligent Inc.

