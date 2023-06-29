Market Analysis on Isoprene Monomer, Urea, Gallium Arsenide market forecasted till 2030

Executive Summary:

The global Isoprene Monomer market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, and construction. The market size in 2022 was valued at USD 1.90 billion and is projected to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the automobile industry, particularly in emerging economies, is a major driver of growth. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of Isoprene Monomer, driven by strong demand from China and India. With the development of synthetic rubber technology, the demand for Isoprene Monomer is expected to continue to rise in the coming years.

The global Isoprene Monomer Market is competitive, with major players such as Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Tatneft (Sibur), Synthez-Kauchuk, Shell, JSR, Goodyear Chemical, Kuraray, ZEON CORPORATION, SINOPEC, Jinhai Chenguang, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical, Kaixin, Yikesi, Yuangang Petrochemical, and Lotte Chemical driving market growth.

Revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Nizhnekamskneftekhim: USD 2.82 billion in 2020

- Tatneft (Sibur): USD 5.06 billion in 2020

- Shell: USD 180 billion in 2020

- JSR: USD 3.29 billion in 2020

- Lotte Chemical: USD 17.47 billion in 2020

Isoprene monomer, a colorless hydrocarbon, is widely used in the manufacturing of elastomers such as synthetic rubber, adhesives, resins, and various other products. It acts as a building block in the polymerization process, which helps in the development of various end-use products. There are two types of isoprene monomers - polymerization grade and chemical grade. Polymerization grade isoprene monomer has a high purity level and is essential for the production of high-grade synthetic rubber. Whereas, chemical grade isoprene monomer has lower purity levels and is mostly used for the production of various chemical intermediates.

Isoprene monomer is a widely used raw material in the production of various rubber and polymer applications such as isoprene rubber, styrene-isoprene-styrene, isobutylene isoprene rubber, and fine chemicals. Isoprene rubber is a highly durable and flexible synthetic rubber that is used in various applications such as automobile tires, conveyor belts, and shoe soles. Styrene-isoprene-styrene is a thermoplastic elastomer that has excellent elasticity and adhesion properties and is used in applications such as medical gloves and surgical masks. Isobutylene isoprene rubber is a specialty rubber that is used in applications such as gasoline hoses and seals due to its high resistance to oil and fuels. Isoprene monomer can also be used in the production of fine chemicals such as fragrances and flavors.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Isoprene Monomer market in the coming years. This is attributed to the increasing demand for synthetic rubber in countries like China and India. The North American and European regions are also expected to hold a significant share of the Isoprene Monomer market due to the growth of the automotive and construction industries.

As for the market share percent valuation, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific region will account for over 50% of the Isoprene Monomer market share by 2025. North America and Europe are expected to hold around 20-25% each of the market share, while the rest of the world is expected to hold the remaining percentage. However, these figures may vary depending on several factors, including government regulations, economic conditions, and technological advancements.

Executive Summary:

The global urea market has consistently grown over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for food and rising concerns over food security. In 2022, the market size was valued at $44.00 billion and is expected to reach $ 50.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.00% from 2023-2030. Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of urea, accounting for over 50% of the global consumption. The market is segmented by product type, application, and region. The key players operating in the market include Yara International, KBR Inc., BASF SE, and CF Industries Holdings Inc.

The global urea market is highly competitive, with major players operating in the industry. These players strive to maintain a strong market position and drive continuous growth in the urea market. QAFCO, Yara, KOCH, SABIC, OCI, Nutrien, EuroChem, Group DF, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Rui Xing Group, Huajin Chemical Industries, Hualu-hengsheng, Sichuan Lutianhua, Lanhua Sci-tech, Yangmei Chemical, CF Industries, Shanxi Tianze, Zhonghai, Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., China Coal Energy Company Limited, CNPC, and Yunnan Yuntianhua, are some of the major companies operating in the global urea market.

Sales Revenue Figures for a few of the companies are:

- Yara: USD 12.15 billion (2020)

- Nutrien: USD 20.9 billion (2020)

- CF Industries: USD 4.38 billion (2020)

- OCI: USD 4.5 billion (2020)

Urea is one of the most commonly used fertilizers in agriculture. Its popularity is due to its high nitrogen content and ease of use. Urea is available in two forms: large granule urea and small granule urea. Large granule urea has a larger particle size, while small granule urea has a smaller particle size. The difference in particle size affects the rate of nitrogen release and the handling characteristics of the product.

Urea, also known as carbamide, is a vital chemical compound widely used in agriculture, industry, and many other fields. In agriculture, urea is primarily used as a source of nitrogen for plants. Urea is water-soluble, and the nitrogen in urea can undergo a biological process to release ions for plant uptake. In industry, urea is used as a raw material to produce a variety of chemicals and resins, such as phenol-formaldehyde resins, melamine resins, and adhesives. Additionally, urea can be found in many consumer products, such as clothing, cleaning agents, and skincare products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global urea market in terms of both production and consumption. This growth can be attributed to the rising population, increasing food demand, and growing agricultural activities in countries such as China and India. The Middle East and Africa region also play a significant role in urea production due to the availability of raw materials and favorable government policies. In terms of market share valuation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold more than 50% of the global urea market share, followed by North America and Europe. The Latin American and Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to see moderate growth and contribute to the overall market share.

Executive Summary:

The global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period (2023-2030) due to the increasing demand for GaAs-based optoelectronics and radio frequency (RF) devices such as laser diodes, photodiodes, solar cells, transistors, and amplifiers. The market is also driven by rising demand for high-speed and power-efficient devices from end-use industries such as telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics. The GaAs market size is expected to reach USD 561.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period. North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to hold the largest share of the market.

Gallium Arsenide is a semiconductor material that is widely used in the production of electronic components such as transistors, solar cells, and integrated circuits. The global GaAs Market is highly fragmented with several market players operating in the market. Some of the key market players in the global GaAs market include Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, Vital Advanced Material, China Crystal Technologies, Jiachang Technology, Yunnan Germanium, DOWA Electronics Materials, among others.

According to the annual revenue figures, AXT generated $94.7 million in 2019, while Sumitomo Electric generated $29 billion in the same year. DOWA Electronics Materials generated $1.7 billion in revenue in 2019. The revenue figures for the other companies are not publicly available.

The three main types of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) are LEC grown GaAs, VGF grown GaAs, and molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) GaAs. LEC grown GaAs is grown using a liquid encapsulated Czochralski (LEC) method, where a liquid layer is placed on top of the crystal as it cools and solidifies. VGF grown GaAs, on the other hand, is grown using vertical gradient freeze (VGF) method, which involves slowly pulling a crystal out of a melt while maintaining a temperature gradient. MBE GaAs is grown using a high-vacuum process, where individual atoms are deposited onto a substrate.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is used in various applications, including RF devices, LEDs, photonics, and photovoltaics. In RF devices, GaAs integrated circuits provide high-frequency performance for telecommunications and defense applications. In LEDs, GaAs is used as a substrate for the growth of semiconductor materials that emit light in the visible and infrared regions. In photonics, GaAs is used in the production of high-performance transistors and laser diodes. In photovoltaics, GaAs is used as a material for space solar cells and high-efficiency terrestrial cells. GaAs offers unique properties such as a high electron mobility, a direct bandgap, and a great thermal stability, making it ideal for such applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Gallium Arsenide market. This can be attributed to the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices in countries like China, India, and South Korea. The report estimates that the Asia Pacific region will hold a market share of around 45% in the Gallium Arsenide market.

North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant share in the market due to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers and growing demand for Gallium Arsenide in the defense and aerospace industries. The report estimates that North America will hold a market share of around 25% while Europe will hold a market share of around 20%.

