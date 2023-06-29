‘My Taiwan Story’ Interactive Event Captivates New Yorkers and Tourists at the Oculus
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Bureau was pleased to host the captivating "My Taiwan Story" event at the Oculus at the World Trade Center on June 23-24. With a striking "TAIWAN" installation, interactive booth activities, and enticing prizes and giveaways, the event invited New Yorkers and tourists to delve into the wonders of Taiwan. Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Air also participated in the event, igniting public interest and enthusiasm to visit Taiwan.
From left to right: Richard Mei – China Airlines District Sales Mngr., NY; Claire Wen – Director of Taiwan Tourism Bureau in NY; Ambassador James K. J. Lee – Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in NY; Joseph Wu - China Airlines GM, NY; Fred Chang – EVA Air GM, NY.
“My Taiwan Story” beautifully encapsulated different aspects of Taiwan’s tourism industry. The letters of the TAIWAN installation stood for Tasty delights, Authentic culture, Iconic landmarks, Wellness and sustainability, Adventurous activities, and Nature's treasures. Moreover, the event featured a traditional tea ceremony setup, oil-paper umbrellas, and the sounds of waves from Orchid Island and Taiwan's verdant forests, promotional booths tantalized with aromatic tea leaf appreciation, glass bead bracelets, mesmerizing 360-degree VR video viewing, and a fun-filled interaction with the Taiwan Bicycle Route No.1 buzzer loop game.
Participants could win prizes such as Taiwanese snacks, tea bags, glass bead kits, paper lanterns, and Hakka floral cloth eco tote bags by completing onsite tasks. They also had the chance to win a round-trip economy class ticket from New York to Taipei, sponsored by China Airlines and EVA Air. The lucky winners will be able to experience the beauty of Taiwan firsthand. The event's rich and exciting activities drew a huge crowd of participants.
At the media reception, Ambassador James K. J. Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York stated Taiwan’s fascinating natural landscapes, vibrant cities, rich cultural heritage, and mouthwatering food. He sincerely invites international travelers to visit Taiwan.
Director Claire Wen of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau in New York emphasized that Taiwan is a charming travel destination. "My Taiwan Story" event encourages people to understand Taiwan's tourism resources and characteristics through the installation and diverse interactive activities, inspiring them to visit Taiwan and create their own Taiwan stories.
In addition, to encourage the public to learn more about Taiwan, the online event "Discover My Taiwan Story" runs from June 25 to July 7 on MyTaiwanStory.com. Participants of the online sweepstakes also have the chance to win a round-trip economy class ticket from New York to Taipei.
In an effort to attract international travelers to Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau launched a promotional campaign, "Taiwan the Lucky Land". International free independent travelers have the chance to participate in a lucky draw, where they stand to win rewards of NT$5,000 in the form of e-tickets or accommodation vouchers. For more information, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau at 5000.taiwan.net.tw."
ABOUT THE TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU
The Taiwan Tourism Bureau is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are “Time for Taiwan” and “The Heart of Asia,” while the official mascot of the Tourism Bureau is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.
