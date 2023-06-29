As reported by Emergen Research the Postpartum Depression Market would increase at a CAGR of more than 30.4% in 2030.

Emergen Research Logo

Postpartum Depression Market Trends – Research initiatives to discover biomarkers that aid identification of postpartum depression

Postpartum Depression Market Size – USD 5.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 30.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global postpartum depression market size reached USD 5.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for easily accessible treatment methods of postpartum depression is a crucial factor driving market revenue growth.

Postpartum Depression (PPD) is a medical condition which is observed in individuals who have given childbirth recently. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around one in eight women suffer from PPD in the U.S. Hormonal imbalance, changes in home and work environment, and lack of sleep among other factors have been attributed as possible reasons for occurrence of the medical condition during postpartum period of the mother.

Treatment is usually done using drugs, antidepressants, hormonal therapies, as well as cognitive behavior therapies. Recent advances in drug discovery and development have resulted in emergence of therapeutic alternatives for treatment of PPD. Novel drugs and synthetic neurosteroids have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in recent years, which is accelerating treatment of postpartum depression and is projected to support revenue growth of the market between 2022 and 2030.

Have a look on Free Demo Version @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1079

Furthermore, governments and healthcare organisations have recognised the importance of treating postpartum depression as a public health concern. They have taken steps to promote PPD screening and early intervention. For example, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that all pregnant and postpartum women be screened for depression and get appropriate support and treatment. Such standards and policies encourage the use of PPD-related products and services, which helps to promote market growth.

Nonetheless, despite the good trend, the postpartum depression industry has a number of hurdles and constraints. Stigma and misconceptions about mental health conditions, such as PPD, continue to be significant barriers to seeking help and receiving treatment. Many women are hesitant to share their symptoms for fear of being judged or to seem as the "perfect mother." This stigma not only has an impact on overall market growth, but it also has a negative impact on the well-being of afflicted individuals.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

CAGR: 30.4%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/postpartum-depression-marketLeading Players Profiled in the Report:

Pfizer Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., Postpartum Support International, The Motherhood Center of New York, Talkspace, Included Health Inc., She Matters, Canopie

Causes and risk factors include:

Postpartum depression has no established origin, but it is thought to be caused by a mix of physical, mental, and hormonal changes that occur during and after pregnancy. A history of melancholy or anxiety, a lack of support, a traumatic birthing experience, hormone imbalances, and a personal or family history of mental health disorders are all risk factors for developing PPD.

Postpartum Depression Symptoms:

Postpartum depression develops differently in each individual, but the following are some frequent symptoms:

Feelings of despair, pessimism, or emptiness that persist.

Extreme weariness and energy deficiency.

Changes in eating and sleeping habits.

Difficulties bonding with the baby or a general lack of interest in the baby.

Anxiety, irritation, or restlessness.

Loss of interest or pleasure in previously appreciated activities.

Overwhelming feelings of remorse, worthlessness, or shame.

Suicidal ideation or ideas of self-harm (in severe situations).

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1079Key Highlights from the Report

Hormonal therapy segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of emerging number of therapeutic alternatives for treatment of postpartum depression through administration of hormones is projected to drive revenue growth of this segment between 2022 and 2030. A research study published in August 2021 reported the use of neurosteroid replacement therapy for treatment of PPD in patients within the first four weeks of childbirth. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of a brexanolone, which is a synthetic version of the allopregnanolone steroid for treatment of PPD.

Hospitals segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of birth in hospitals and availability of healthcare providers and doctors on hospital premises are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Over 98% births happen in hospitals in the United States each year. Doctors treating mothers of newborns are able to correctly diagnose symptoms of postpartum depression in case the patient displays them in the duration of the hospital stay, and provide them with medicinal and cognitive therapies to cure the medical condition.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global postpartum depression market in 2021. Increasing population, implying increasing number of childbirths and rapid innovations in telemedicine as well as increasing research initiatives related to treatment of PPD are major factors driving revenue growth of the postpartum depression market in the Asia Pacific. A research study published in June 2021 reported the identification of potential biomarkers that can be used for early detection of PPD in patients.

Segments Covered in Report

Symptoms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hormonal Changes and Imbalance

Anxiety

Severe Fatigue

Mood Swings

Others

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drugs

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Anti-Psychotics

Antidepressants

Hormonal Therapy

Others

Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Helplines

Mental Health Communities

Mental Health Clinics

Home Care

Others

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1079

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Postpartum Depression market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Neuroendoscopy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neuroendoscopy-market

Elastography Imaging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elastography-imaging-market

Over The Counter Tests Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/over-the-counter-tests-market

Veterinary Rapid Test Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-rapid-test-market

Digital Identity Solutions Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-identity-solutions-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: identity as a service market | advanced ceramics market

Latest Report: non-invasive prenatal testing market | smart water management market