Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim, including the victim’s vehicle keys, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.