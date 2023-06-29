Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,599 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim, including the victim’s vehicle keys, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.  The vehicle has since been recovered.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more