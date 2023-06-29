Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the District.
- Theft One (Stolen Auto): At approximately 2:00 am, the victim arrived to the Unit block of L Street, Northwest. where the victim’s vehicle had been parked. Upon arrival the victim noticed that the vehicle was stolen by the suspect. CCN: 23-100-204
- Theft One (Stolen Auto): At approximately 2:15 am, The victim’s vehicle was parked at the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. When the victim returned at approximately 3:00 am, the vehicle was stolen by the Suspect. CCN: 23-100-218
- Carjacking: At approximately 2:54 am, the suspect approached the victim at the 800 block of T Street, Northwest. and got into the rear of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. When the victim did not comply, the suspect took the victims property and fled the scene. CCN: 23-100-210
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 4:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2500 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 23-100-240
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 23-100-246
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.