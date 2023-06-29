Suspect Sought in an Attempted Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the 3900 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:20 am, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victims get into the suspects’ vehicle. The victims fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###