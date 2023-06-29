Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,599 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred in the 900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 2:00 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspects were later apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 21-year-old Damari Brown and 22-year-old Antoin Whitehead, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more