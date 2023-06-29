Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:57 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males and one adult female shooting victims. The two adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The adult female shooting victim sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment on scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.