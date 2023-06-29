Cloud Infrastructure Market Growth, Size, Top Companies, Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Future Forecast Up to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for hybrid cloud platforms, rapid increase in adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve business problems, increasing demand for AI cloud

Cloud Infrastructure Market Size – USD 188.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for multi-cloud model for deployment” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud infrastructure market size was USD 188.40 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. Rising demand for hybrid cloud platforms, rapid increase in adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve business problems, and increasing demand for AI cloud are some key factors driving cloud infrastructure market revenue growth. A hybrid cloud infrastructure combines private cloud infrastructure along with one or more public clouds.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1069

In addition, hybrid cloud infrastructure allows data portability and application of orchestration across multiple computing environments. Moreover, it further allows organizations to coordinate workloads between connected environments, orchestrate across multiple applications, and exercise effective governance over IT systems. Furthermore, organizations can leverage optimal computing environment for every workload and process complex workloads in an affordable public cloud platform and keep simpler workloads in private cloud infrastructure.

As part of Emergen Research's Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cloud Infrastructure industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the Cloud Infrastructure market. A detailed forecast is provided until 2030 based on historical data from 2019 and 2020. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Cloud Infrastructure market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and collaborations. Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon), International Business Machines Corporation, Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group)., Tencent Cloud, Salesforce, Inc., Oracle., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., and NetApp, Inc. are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1069

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 11 May 2022, Pure Storage, Inc. a U.S. based data storage service provider and Snowflake announced a partnership to develop a solution that would allow customers greater accessibility to on-premise data. This partnership will allow organizations to gain valuable insights from on-premises data while leveraging Snowflake’s analytical capabilities.

The services segment accounts for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021 owing to growing adoption of IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. Private companies are rapidly adopting subscription-based pricing models to meet increasing demand for IT services. Additionally, limited IT budgets of SMBs and startups have led to an increase in demand for cloud platforms. Small enterprises are adopting as-a-service business model to meet growing demand for affordable infrastructure to deploy applications and sophisticated tools.

The hybrid segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Dynamic workloads have led to an increase in demand for a hybrid environment, which enables faster scaling to meet expectations. Organizations can integrate hybrid cloud infrastructure with its existing infrastructure to provide affordable solutions to end-users.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud infrastructure market based on type, end-user, infrastructure, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hardware

Services

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Platforms-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Relational Database as a Service (DBaaS)

Container-as-a-Service (CaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

Business & Consulting Services

Others

Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Public

Private

Hybrid

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-infrastructure-market

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Cloud Infrastructure market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Cloud Infrastructure Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1069

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/low-cost-satellite-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microfluidics-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/femtech-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.