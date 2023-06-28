Submit Release
SR3 in Sen: Adopted - 2023-06-28

WISCONSIN, June 29 - Relating to: nomination of Meagan Wolfe as Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator.

Status: S - Adopted

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
6/28/2023 Sen. Adopted  
6/28/2023 Sen. Move to call the question, Ayes 22, Noes 11  

History

Date / House Action Journal
6/28/2023 Sen. Introduced by Senators LeMahieu and Kapenga  
6/28/2023 Sen. Considered as privileged and taken up  
6/28/2023 Sen. Read  
6/28/2023 Sen. Move to call the question, Ayes 22, Noes 11  
6/28/2023 Sen. Adopted  

