DigiPlaneet: A New Platform That Is Simplifying Digital Marketing for New Business Owners & Marketing Professionals

DigiPlaneet - The Digital Marketing Knowledge Platform

DigiPlaneet is a digital marketing knowledge platform featuring 90+ pre-built templates, guides & tools to help users easily manage successful marketing setups.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Estonia-based digital marketing consulting agency, Marketing Launch Team, has recently launched DigiPlaneet, a digital marketing knowledge platform designed to help professionals & business owners make their digital marketing efforts more manageable and effective.

DigiPlaneet is a platform for business owners and professionals who want to execute seamless and effective marketing strategies & campaigns without spending countless hours researching or reinventing the wheel. The platform features 90+ pre-built templates, marketing guides/walk-throughs, and tools that help users to create and manage successful marketing setups almost five times faster and at reduced operational costs. The frequently up-to-date resources, helps users to access it as a one-stop repository and execute a more effective marketing plan that yields better results.

The team behind DigiPlaneet is made up of passionate marketing and technology professionals with over a decade of experience under their belts and who have been successfully building effective marketing frameworks that yield 8-11X returns for many global startups and SMEs over the years.

According to Marketing Launch Team, the idea for DigiPlaneet came from their interactions with business owners who were having trouble establishing and growing their brands on a limited budget in an ever-changing digital world. Many of these business owners needed extra help but couldn't afford to work with agencies or marketing consultants. “Interestingly, in one of our initial market surveys of small and medium business owners across Europe, it was revealed that more than 34% of them faced challenges in taking their business to the next level. And, the major reasons cited were their lack of necessary resources, knowledge, and budget (for outsourcing) in setting up and optimizing their marketing framework,” said Soumik Mukherjee, the CEO of Marketing Launch Team.

The team understood how overwhelming and confusing it is at times to navigate the digital marketing landscape alone and decided to create DigiPlaneet as a solution. The platform aims to create a learning community focused on helping entrepreneurs establish and grow their brands without breaking the bank.

Not just for new business owners, the platform also acts as a one-stop solution for marketing professionals and marketing agency owners too, especially those who want to streamline their workflow and increase their operational efficiency. It can help them reduce the time & effort required for process documentation, help them delegate tasks effectively, improve their knowledge, and customize and white-label the guides to ensure faster onboarding of their clients.

"We believe that building a brand should be an exciting adventure, not a daunting task. With DigiPlaneet, we hope to simplify that and provide business owners and marketing professionals with the up-to-date resources & tools they need to succeed in the digital marketing landscape. We have plans to go even a step further by expanding DigiPlaneet into a social media-like community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about business growth and digital marketing and who want to take their skills to the next level," added Soumik.

DigiPlaneet is now live and available to all business owners and professionals looking to achieve success with their digital marketing efforts at any level. To learn more about DigiPlaneet and how it can help you achieve your marketing goals, please visit the website: https://www.digiplaneet.com.

