FEMA Launches First Virtual Internship Program

CHICAGO – The application period is now open for the FEMA Region 5 Virtual Internship Program, an opportunity for students living in or attending colleges or universities in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin to get hands-on training in the growing field of emergency management. These unpaid positions will offer students the chance to learn about FEMA programs and services and gain real-world experience with the potential for future full-time employment at FEMA or another federal agency.

“FEMA is best positioned to help people before, during and after disasters when our workforce reflects the communities we serve,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “We’re looking for energized young people who can offer diverse ideas and backgrounds, while building critical emergency management skills to address the increasing disaster risks that threaten our nation now and in the future.”

Applications for the Fall cohort will be accepted until July 10, 2023, or when 100 applications are received. In general, interns should plan to work 5-15 hours per week or as directed by their college/university. Positions will be available in the following areas:

Disaster response and recovery

Flood risk reduction

Grants

Human resources

Media relations

Individual and community preparedness

Eligibility requirements and conditions of employment apply. For more information and how to submit an application, visit USAJOBS - Job Announcement. Details for the spring cohort will also be announced soon. You can also learn even more about the program by following our social channels: https://twitter.com/femaregion5 and www.linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-5. Individuals with questions should contact fema-r5-info@fema.dhs.gov.

