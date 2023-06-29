Disaster Recovery Center Has Opened in Templeton in San Luis Obispo County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in the community of Templeton in San Luis Obispo County for residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that began Feb. 21.

The center is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until close of business Saturday, July 1.

At the center, you can meet with recovery specialists to get help with a variety of disaster-related questions, including assistance with a FEMA application or information about the U.S. Small Business Administration’s low-interest disaster loan program. No appointment is needed.

The address of the Disaster Recovery Center in San Luis Obispo County is:

Templeton Community Services District Community Center

601 S. Main St.

Templeton, CA 93465

Residents don’t have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. They can apply to FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT daily.) If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks other languages.