Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,493 in the last 365 days.

June 29 is the final day to visit a Disaster Recovery Center

OKLAHOMA CITY –Just a few days remain for Oklahoma survivors to visit the Disaster Recovery Center in Pottawatomie County. The Shawnee DRC will close permanently Thursday, June 29. The DRC assists survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20. 

The center is located at: 

Pottawatomie County  

130 N Louisa Ave.

Shawnee, OK 74801

The operating hours for the center in Pottawatomie County are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Thursday.

Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.

No appointments are necessary.

You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

You just read:

June 29 is the final day to visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more