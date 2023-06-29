Edible Animal Fat Market Witness Steady Growth with a CAGR of 4.5% Forecast by 2031 | Baker Commodities, Bunge Limited

Edible animal fat market

Increase in demand for animal fats from Asia-Pacific countries, particularly India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drives the market.

Edible animal fats offer essential fats and calories and help in absorption of fat-soluble vitamins including A, D, E, and K. These factors fuel the growth of the global edible animal fat market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Edible animal fat Market by Type (Butter, Lard, Tallow, Others), by Source (Cattle, Pig, Others), by Application (Non Food industry, Food industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global edible animal fat industry was accounted for $41.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $64.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

The rendering and subsequent separation via presses or centrifuges are used to produce fat from meat stock. The leftovers are dried and fed to animals, and the same pattern can be seen in the production of fish oil, wherein the dried solid residue is sold as fish meal.

The key players in the global edible animal fats industry include Baker Commodities, Inc., Bunge Limited, COLYER FEHR GROUP, Darling Ingredients, PIERMEN B.V, SARIA A/S GmbH & Co. KG, Ten Kate Holding B.V., York Foods, Sanimax, and BRF. The players in the market has enourmous Edible animal fat Market Opportunity in the emerging nations.

The food industry segment dominated the market

By application, the food industry segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global edible animal fat market, due to increase in demand for animal fats such as tallow, fish oil, and lard among baker and other food processors. However, the non-food industry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, due to emerging market such as Asia-Pacific and dense population.

The butter segment held the lion's share

By type, the butter segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global edible animal fat market, due to rise in number of health-conscious people and increase in disposable income of middle-class population. Moreover, increase in use of butter in exotic cuisines, prepared meals, and snacks in developing regions supplement the market growth. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to overall expansion of food service industry and rise in demand for bakery and confectionery products.

Various types of animal fats available in the market include bovine fats, edible fats, inedible fats, and cattle fats. The market for edible animal fats has grown significantly as a result of factors such as rise in demand from the food & beverage and animal feed industries. Furthermore, rapid expansion of the oleo chemical industry demand is expected to open new avenues for the market players. Butter type segment held the major share in the edible animal fats market in 2021.

Based on the source, the cattle segment gains a major traction in the market. The high demand of cattle is expected to grow more especially in China and USA. The strong disposable income of consumers and barbecue season have pushed the demand of cattle sourced animal fat.

Lard is another type of animal fat that is used in the feed and oleo chemicals industries. The German baking sector is witnessing increased demand for lard (as a bread spread), which is driving Edible animal fat Market Growth. On annual basis, food companies, particularly those in the bakery industry, obtain lard to be used as a substitute for butter in quantities ranging from 500 to 600 million tons. The demand for tallow, which is used in animal feed and biodiesel, is boosting the growth of the Edible animal fat Industry.

China has achieved self-sufficiency in pork and lard production. The increase in consumption of lard-based processed foods has boosted the market for animal and marine fats and oils. Furthermore, tallow is preferred over palm oils in the soap-making industry, as it is a higher quality raw material. Tallow supply has further increased as global slaughter rates have increased considerably.