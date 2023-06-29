Biblionix Offers Free Trial to Its Library Automation System for Schools

The Artemis library automation software is efficient, specially designed for schools, and empowers students as never before.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s for sure! Technology can boost and maximize the unique aspects of the school library experience. And the Artemis ILS Library Automation System is proof!

Biblionix--the industry-respected developer of innovative, easy-to-use, and leading-edge library automation systems for public libraries---now brings exciting and user-friendly efficiency to school libraries.

As a dynamic part of transforming school libraries, Biblionix now offers a free trial of its library automation system for schools.

Librarians understand the importance of embracing technology that is revolutionizing the way libraries manage and deliver information. They are unanimous that an integrated library system (ILS) is vital for maximizing library efficiency, particularly by allowing the library’s website and catalog to work seamlessly together.

“Our unique Artemis library automation software is specially designed just for schools,” explains Biblionix spokesperson Dick Moeller. ”Our Artemis ILS System empowers students as never before.

“School library users get access to an exceptional, state-of-the-art catalog, in addition to the world class librarian dashboard.”

He highlights some other school-relevant features. The Artemis System is fully web based with low IT demand, automatic integration with the school’s roster system, it provides printed handouts by homeroom or grade, and much more. “And no more manual updates!” Moeller says.

The Biblionix software not only offers students and school librarians with the same powerful tools widely used in public libraries but also invaluable customer support from the Biblionix team of tech experts.

The free trial offer is a valuable show-and-tell. It demonstrates important, timesaving, and error preventing features and 3rd party integrations. And it all happens through an effortless browser setup, with no need to install any software.

As part of the free trial, without a fee or a commitment, Biblionix will import any/all the library’s data into a new Apollo account, so the school library can test drive it.

For more information, please visit www.biblionix.com/artemis-ils-for-school-libraries and https://biblionix.com/artemis-ils-for-school-libraries/3220-2/

###

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is an efficient, 21st-century, customer-focused company that also provides vital Public Library Automation system. Biblionix is not a cumbersome provider with high overheads, trying to please many types of customers. The result is that 99.3% of our customers stay with our products. Our goal is to make our clients happy.

Contact Details:

2025 Guadalupe St.

Suite 260

Austin, Texas 78705

United States

