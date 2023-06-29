Tissue Engineering Market : Surging Demand to Propel Growth to $6,815 million by 2027 | 14.2% CAGR

Tissue Engineeringg

The global tissue engineering market was valued at $2,374 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,815 million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tissue engineering market refers to the development and commercialization of techniques and products aimed at replacing or repairing damaged tissues in the human body. This field of research combines principles from engineering, materials science, biology, and medicine to create functional tissues that can be implanted in the body to replace or restore the function of damaged organs or tissues.

The tissue engineering market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by an increasing demand for organ replacement therapies, advancements in stem cell research, and the development of new biomaterials. The global tissue engineering market was valued at $2,374 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,815 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the tissue engineering market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, an aging population, and the growing demand for regenerative medicine solutions. In addition, advancements in bioprinting technology and the development of 3D bioprinters are also expected to drive growth in the market, as these technologies enable the creation of complex tissue structures with high precision.

Key players in the tissue engineering market include AbbVie Inc. (Allergen Plc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. BARD, INC.), Integra LifeSciences, Organogenesis Holdings, among others. These companies are focused on developing innovative tissue engineering solutions, such as skin substitutes, bone grafts, and cartilage replacements, among others, to meet the growing demand for regenerative medicine solutions.

Rise in need for tissue engineering in organ transplantation, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, and advancements in medical equipment technologies drive the growth of the global tissue engineering market. However, high cost associated with tissue engineered products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in the developing markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, clinical research in tissue engineering is temporarily suspended and the funds are redirected for clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine. Moreover, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies have shifted the focus on finding drugs for Covid-19.

There is a significant reduction in cell and tissue donation programs since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Disruptions and delay in clinical research have affected tissue replacement and reconstructive surgeries.

The global tissue engineering market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into synthetic scaffold material, biologically derived scaffold material, and others. The biologically derived scaffold material segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the synthetic scaffold material segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The market is categorized into orthopedics & musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, skin & integumentary, dental, and others. The orthopedics and musculoskeletal segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the cardiovascular segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The global tissue engineering market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The global tissue engineering market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc. (Allergen Plc.), Integra LifeSciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. BARD, INC.), Sid Martin Biotech (Axogen), Organogenesis Holdings, TissueTech Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc. (Osiris Therapeutics), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Vericel Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By type, the biologically derived scaffold material segment dominated the global tissue engineering market in 2019.

On the basis of application, the orthopedics & musculoskeletal segment held largest tissue engineering market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

