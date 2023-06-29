Asset Performance Management Market Growth Driven by Digital Transformation Initiatives and Industry 4.0 Trends

Digital transformation, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and predictive maintenance are driving the Asset Performance Management market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asset Performance Management Market Size was estimated to be worth $3,463 million in 2019, and is expected to increase to $7,529 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The market for asset performance management is expanding due to a variety of causes, including the growing demand for asset maintenance based on risk and the increased requirement to create the highest possible economic return on assets. Additionally, factors like the growing popularity of cloud-based APM software among end users contribute to the market's expansion globally.

The ongoing digital transformation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles are driving the demand for APM solutions. Organizations are leveraging advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics to monitor and analyze asset performance in real-time. APM solutions provide insights into asset health, enabling proactive maintenance and optimizing asset performance as part of digital transformation initiatives.

Organizations across industries are striving to achieve operational excellence and maximize asset efficiency. APM solutions offer comprehensive asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance analytics capabilities. By leveraging these solutions, organizations can identify potential failures or performance bottlenecks in assets, implement proactive maintenance strategies, and optimize asset utilization, leading to improved operational efficiency and reduced downtime.

Compliance with industry regulations and safety standards is a critical driver for the adoption of APM solutions. Industries such as energy, utilities, and manufacturing are subject to stringent regulations governing asset integrity and safety. APM solutions provide advanced monitoring, asset risk assessment, and compliance management capabilities, helping organizations ensure regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and maintain a safe working environment.

Traditional approaches to maintenance, such as reactive or scheduled maintenance, are being replaced by predictive maintenance and condition monitoring strategies. APM solutions integrate real-time data from sensors, equipment, and systems to predict asset failures and recommend proactive maintenance actions. This shift towards predictive maintenance, enabled by APM solutions, helps organizations optimize maintenance schedules, reduce costs, and minimize unplanned downtime.

Some of the key asset performance management industry players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Aveva Inc., Bentley System, GE digital, IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Siemens AG. This study includes market trends, asset performance management market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

