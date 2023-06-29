Power Home Remodeling Announces Subsidized Child Care for Employees

POWER HRG & TOOTRiS Team Up

The national home remodeler offers new benefit to support working families, creating a more inclusive culture

SAN DIEGO, CALFIORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Home Remodeling (“Power”), the nation’s leading full-service, exterior home remodeler, and #13 on Fortune’s 2023 100 Best Companies to Work For® list by Fortune Magazine, has announced today an expansion to their benefit offerings to include subsidized child care for employees and their families. The new benefit will offset the cost of child care by 40%, providing employees up to $5,000 annually for child care costs.

“This is a proud day for Power that has been many years in the making. We’ve seen over and over the crippling burden that child care costs have on young families, resulting all too often in women leaving the workforce,” said Power’s co-CEO Asher Raphael. “This is a national problem begging for government action, but until that happens large and small businesses need to step in and fill that void wherever possible. We’re excited to implement this benefit and ease the burden for our employees, but remain steadfast in finding opportunities to expand upon it with additional resources to help Power families.”

To provide the new benefit for parents, Power is partnering with TOOTRiS, the largest, most comprehensive child care benefits platform in the country that offers:

• Instant access on any device to search, vet, tour, and enroll your child in quality child care programs – seeing real-time availability of openings

• 200,000+ licensed child care providers across all 50 states, covering all types of care including full-time, backup, after-school, summer camps, and more

• 24/7 concierge support to help parents find the specific care they need

“We’re proud to partner with a company like Power who shares the same commitment we have at TOOTRiS; to provide a better experience for parents — especially women — so that they don’t have to choose between work and taking care of their children,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “This partnership not only provides Power’s employees with access to reliable and affordable child care options, it also supports human capital and future growth.”

This offering is the newest in a suite of benefits that supports women at Power including increased infertility coverage, adoption and surrogacy support, and a more inclusive parental leave policy. It also follows the company’s roll out of a travel and lodging reimbursement policy for those seeking medical care out of state just before the overturn of Roe vs. Wade last year*.

In addition to being a Fortune 2023 100 Best Company to Work For®, Power has also been recognized as a Best Workplace for Parents by Great Place to Work®. Those looking to work for a company that’s committed to providing better care for all employees can visit apply.workatpower.com/job to view career opportunities across Power’s 18 territories nationwide**.

About Power Home Remodeling :

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers’ homes to employees’ lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1 billion in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

About TOOTRiS :

TOOTRiS, named one of FastCompany’s Most Innovation Companies of 2023, is reinventing the child care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, and agencies – into a single platform, enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This empowers employers to provide fully managed child care benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while the organization benefits from increased productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers also connect directly, allowing working parents to quickly find and secure quality child care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

* - Travel and Reimbursement Article - https://www.forbes.com/sites/maggiemcgrath/2022/05/07/these-are-the-us-companies-offering-abortion-related-benefits/?sh=35fc99b676ea

** - Career Opportunities - https://powerhrg.com/workatpower