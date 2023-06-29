Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred in the 900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at approximately 2:00 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspects were later apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 21-year-old Damari Brown and 22-year-old Antoin Whitehead, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

