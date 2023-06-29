Greetings to Cambodian People’s Party

VIETNAM, June 29 - HÀ NỘI — The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on occasion of its 72nd founding anniversary (June 28, 1951-2023).

The message stated that over the past 72 years, the CPP has led Cambodian people to overcome many difficulties and challenges, achieving resounding victories in the struggle for national independence and in the construction, protection, and development of the nation toward prosperity.

Upholding their historical traditions and achievements, the Cambodian Party and people will continue their path to new and greater obtainments, successfully implementing the CPP’s platform for 2023-2028 and the Cambodian Government’s rectangular strategy, building a peaceful, independent, democratic, and progressive society.

The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam are proud of and delighted with the achievements recorded on the basis of the two sides’ traditional friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance throughout their history of national liberation, unification, as well as in their current process of innovation and national construction and protection, it wrote.

Việt Nam will exert its utmost effort to join Cambodia in protecting, preserving, and elevating to new heights the relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples, for their peoples’ prosperity and happiness, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The same day, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng sent flowers to CPP President and Prime Minister Hun Sen, and CPP Honorary President and National Assembly President Heng Samrin.

Trương Thị Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; and Lê Hoài Trung, member of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, also extended greetings to Say Chhum, Vice President of the CPP and President of the Senate, and Prak Sokhonn, Chairman of the CPP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations. — VNS