Chiz congratulates Gadon as new anti-poverty czar of Marcos gov't

PHILIPPINES, June 29 - Press Release
June 28, 2023

Sen. Chiz Escudero on Wednesday (June 28) congratulated lawyer Lorenzo "Larry" Gadon on his appointment as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation.

"I congratulate Atty. Gadon on his new role in government and wish him well," Escudero said in a brief statement.

"I look forward to engaging and working with him in the field of poverty alleviation," he added.

As President Marcos' adviser on poverty alleviation, Gadon, according to Malacañang, will work closely with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to develop and implement comprehensive poverty-reduction programs.

Gadon was the managing partner of Gadon and Associates Law Office and an associate at Antonio Abad and Associates Law Office before his appointment as anti-poverty czar of the Marcos administration.

