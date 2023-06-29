Santhera Publishes Timeline of the Reverse Share Split

/EIN News/ --

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, June 29, 2023 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the timeline of the reverse share split in the ratio 10:1 which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on June 27, 2023, with a large majority.

June 30, 2023 : Last trading day of old shares (ISIN: CH0027148649) on SIX Swiss Exchange

The reverse share split may result in fractions of new registered shares of the Company for individual shareholders. This is the case if shareholders hold a number of Santhera shares that is not divisible by 10 as of June 30, 2023. Remaining shareholdings between 1 and 9 are rounded down and affected shareholders will receive a cash compensation (in CHF) for their fractions corresponding to a three-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Santhera share on the SIX Swiss Exchange prior to the ex-date of the reverse share split.

The new shares issued following the reverse stock split will have a new International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) while the existing shares held prior to the reverse stock split will be canceled. For technical reasons, shareholders who wish to continue exercising their voting rights are asked to ensure a re-registration in the Company’s share register.

Further information regarding the reverse share split can be found in the AGM invitation and the Q&A on Santhera's website here.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. For vamorolone in the treatment of DMD, Santhera has a new drug application (NDA) under review by the U.S. FDA, a marketing authorization application (MAA) under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and an MAA submitted to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

