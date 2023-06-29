Submit Release
Two permanent dwelling house burnt down to ashes, police investigate

Two permanent dwelling houses were burnt down in ashes at Tebaieha village in Renbel Province on 23 June 2023.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tigoa in Renbel Province are currently investigating the arson incident.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Renbel Province Inspector Eddie Peseika says, “ upon receiving the report Tigoa police attended to the scene and confirmed that both houses were burnt down completely.”

PPC Peseika says, “Police in Tigoa registered an enquiry file and investigation into the matter continues.”

Inspector Peseika says, “No suspects have been identified at this stage. Appeal to villagers living in and around the area of incident to come forward to police with relevant information regarding the incident to assist Tigoa police with their investigation.”

