Market Analysis: Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market , Isoamyl Alcohaol market, Hydrogen market forecasted till 2030

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary:

The global concrete waterproofing admixture market is expected to reach $1.40 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the growing construction industry and the increasing demand for enhanced durability and performance of concrete structures. The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The key players operating in the market include BASF SE, MAPEI S.p.A, Sika AG, W.R. Grace & Co., and Kryton International Inc. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market due to the ongoing construction activities in developing countries like India and China.

The global concrete waterproofing admixture market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several regional and international players. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Hycrete, Inc., SIKA, BASF, Penetron, Schomburg, Markham Global, IPA Systems, Cemix, Cementaid, Moxie, Tecnochem, BAUMERK, Euclid Chemical (VANDEX), Supershield, Velosit, Colton Group (COSTAR, Advanced Concrete Technologies), Dura Build Care, Shenzhen Maidi Concrete, Goodcrete, Huangteng Huagong, Master Builders Solutions, Mapei (Sopro Bauchemie), Cormix International, and KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG.

The market was valued at around $2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach approximately $3.9 billion by 2028.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are:

- SIKA reported sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

- BASF reported sales of €59.1 billion in 2020.

- Mapei reported sales of €2.9 billion in 2020.

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is a chemical solution that is added to concrete to improve its resistance to water and moisture. There are different types of concrete waterproofing admixtures available in the market. Crystalline Waterproofing Admixture is a type of admixture that reacts with water to form crystals that fill the pores and capillaries of concrete, making it impermeable to water. Pore-blocking Waterproofing Admixture fills the capillaries of concrete with colloidal particles, which block the passage of water. Other types of admixtures include Hygroscopic Waterproofing Admixture, which absorbs water to prevent it from penetrating into concrete, and Polymer-based Waterproofing Admixture, which forms a protective membrane on the surface of concrete, preventing water from entering into it.

Concrete waterproofing admixture is used in both residential and commercial applications to prevent water from penetrating the concrete surface, thus increasing durability, longevity, and reliability. In residential applications, concrete waterproofing admixture is used to protect the foundation walls, basement floors, and other concrete structures below or at grade level. In commercial applications, it is commonly used in water retaining structures such as swimming pools, water tanks, and tunnels.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market during the forecast period. The growth in the construction industry, increased urbanization, and government initiatives for infrastructural development are some of the factors driving the demand for concrete waterproofing admixture in the region. The report also suggests that the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market in North America and Europe is expected to witness significant growth due to increased construction activities and the adoption of sustainable construction practices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of approximately 45% in the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market by 2025. The North America and Europe regions are expected to hold a market share of approximately 30% and 20%, respectively, in the same period. The remaining market share will be held by the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/concrete-waterproofing-admixture-r145

Executive Summary:

The Isoamyl Alcohol market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the rise in demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and fragrances. Isoamyl Alcohol is used as a solvent, flavoring agent, and in the production of perfumes, synthetic lubricants, and other products. The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic products, which has led to the surge in demand for Isoamyl Alcohol. The global market size for Isoamyl Alcohol is expected to reach USD 129.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2023 to 2030.

The Isoamyl Alcohol Market is highly competitive, with various key players, including Petrom, Oxiteno, BASF, Chemoxy, Alfrebro, Oxea-Chemicals, Nimble Technologies, Kaili Chemical, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Shandong Hongyuan Chemical, Sanjiang Chemical, and Baohua Chemical. These companies are actively involved in research and development activities to introduce new technologies to improve the production process and enhance the quality of the product.

These companies help to grow the isoamyl alcohol market by providing high-quality products and services to their customers. Furthermore, they actively participate in research and development activities to improve the production process, increase production capacity, and introduce new products to meet changing customer requirements. Alfrebro reported sales of $200 million, whereas Chemoxy generated sales of $170 million in 2020. Oxea-Chemicals, a subsidiary of Oman Oil Company, generated sales of $2 billion in the same year.

Isoamyl alcohol, also known as isobutanol, is a colorless liquid with a strong odor. It is commonly used in the production of various chemicals, including perfumes, flavorings, and organic solvents. There are two main types of isoamyl alcohol available in the market, which are 98% and 99% purity variants. The difference between the two is the level of impurities present in the product. The 98% variant contains 2% impurities, while the 99% variant contains only 1% impurities.

Isoamyl alcohol, also known as isopentyl alcohol, is widely used in many industries for its unique properties. In the spice industry, it is used as a flavoring agent due to its fruity fragrance and in the preparation of perfumes and cosmetics for its ability to enhance and fix fragrances. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a solvent for various medicines, vitamins and supplements. In the beneficiation industry, it is used as a frother agent for mineral processing.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Isoamyl Alcohol market due to the growing demand for the substance in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics. The increasing use of Isoamyl Alcohol in perfumes and fragrances is also contributing to the growth of the market in this region. The market share percent valuation for the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be around 35% by 2025.

Additionally, North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Isoamyl Alcohol market due to the high demand for the substance in pharmaceuticals and detergents industries. The market share percent valuation for North America and Europe is expected to be around 25% and 30%, respectively, by 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/isoamyl-alcohol-r146

Executive Summary:

The global hydrogen market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increased demand from various applications such as transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The market is driven by the shift towards renewable energy, government initiatives, and the growing need for energy-efficient solutions. The market size of the hydrogen market was valued at $15.00 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $22.00 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.60%. Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to witness significant growth due to supportive government policies and investments in infrastructure.

The global hydrogen market is highly competitive due to the presence of several key players. Some of the leading players in the market are the Linde Group, Air Liquide, Air Products, Air Water, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, and Yingde Gases.

These companies use hydrogen in a wide range of applications, such as in the production of chemicals, refining, transportation, energy, and electronics. They provide hydrogen to customers through a variety of means, including pipelines, on-site production, and delivery in high-pressure cylinders.

Some sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies include:

- Linde Group: $28.2 billion in 2020

- Air Liquide: $21.6 billion in 2020

- Air Products: $8.9 billion in 2020

- Taiyo Nippon Sanso: $5.2 billion in 2020

Captive hydrogen refers to the hydrogen that is generated and used on-site by a particular industry or business. It is mostly used in industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. The energy sector is also a significant user of captive hydrogen, utilizing it in refining and upgrading of crude oil, or as a feedstock for chemical production. Captive hydrogen provides a secure and stable supply source, which eliminates the dependency on external sources and ensures the supply of hydrogen for these industries.

Hydrogen has various applications in different industries, such as oil refining, ammonia production, methanol production, steel production, and others. In oil refining, hydrogen is used to remove impurities from crude oil and improve the quality of petroleum products. In ammonia production, hydrogen is used in the Haber-Bosch process to convert nitrogen and hydrogen into ammonia. In methanol production, hydrogen is used as a raw material to produce methanol. In steel production, hydrogen is used in the process of reducing iron ore to produce iron.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the hydrogen market, with a market share percentage valuation of around 50% by 2024. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which are investing heavily in hydrogen for transportation, power generation, and other applications.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the hydrogen market due to the increasing demand for fuel cell vehicles, government regulations promoting the use of clean energy, and significant investments in research and development.

Europe is another important region in the hydrogen market, with a market share percentage valuation projected to be around 20% by 2024. The European Union's ambitious goals to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 are driving significant investments in the hydrogen industry, particularly in the transportation sector.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/hydrogen-r147