Governor Henry McMaster, Office of Resilience to Release Statewide Resilience Plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina's Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan will hold a press conference to release the Office of Reslience's Strategic Statewide Resilience and Risk Reduction Plan tomorrow, Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan, other state and local leaders 

WHAT: Press conference to announce the Office of Resilience's Strategic Statewide Resilience and Risk Reduction Plan

WHEN: Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: South Carolina Office of Resilience, 632 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C. 

