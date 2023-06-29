Governor Henry McMaster, Office of Resilience to Release Statewide Resilience Plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina's Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan will hold a press conference to release the Office of Reslience's Strategic Statewide Resilience and Risk Reduction Plan tomorrow, Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan, other state and local leaders
WHAT: Press conference to announce the Office of Resilience's Strategic Statewide Resilience and Risk Reduction Plan
WHEN: Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM
WHERE: South Carolina Office of Resilience, 632 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.