Suspects Sought in Armed Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to Armed offenses that occurred in the First District.

Armed Robbery (Gun)

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 6:44 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2100 block of 2nd Street, Southwest. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-098-134

These suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and videos below:

https://youtu.be/gdswQ6Vjp28

Armed Robbery (Gun)

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 7:18 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 23-098-147

https://youtu.be/viVziL6c76c

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

