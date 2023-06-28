House Bill 1252 Printer's Number 1688

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending the act of June 9, 1936 (Sp.Sess.1, P.L.13, No.4), entitled "An act imposing an emergency State tax on liquor, as herein defined, sold by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing for the collection and payment of such tax; and imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board," further providing for emergency tax on liquors and amount of tax and collection.