House Bill 1297 Printer's Number 1742
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in employees, providing for ballistic armor for law enforcement officers.
There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,419 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in employees, providing for ballistic armor for law enforcement officers.