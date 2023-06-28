Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.28.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ilkay Altintas, of San Diego, has been appointed to the Wildfire Technology Research and Development Review Advisory Board. Altintas has been a Research Scientist at the University of California, San Diego since 2001. She has been Division Director of Cyberinfrastructure and Convergence Research and Education at the San Diego Supercomputer Center since 2021, where she has held several positions since 2014, including Chief of Staff, Director, Division Director and Deputy Coordinator. Altintas earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Computational Science from the University of Amsterdam and a Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Middle East Technical University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Altintas is registered without party preference.

Kristi Pawlowski, of Mather, has been appointed to the Veterinary Medical Board. Pawlowski has been Chief Insight Director for the Insight Veterinary Wellness Center since 2020. She has been Executive Director at the Sacramento Valley Veterinary Medical Association since 1991. She was Owner and Hospital Manager of Banfield Pet Hospital of Lincoln from 2007 to 2016 and of Banfield Pet Hospital of Folsom from 2002 to 2016. Pawlowski earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources and Organizational Behavior from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pawlowski is a Democrat.

Nick Boyd, of El Cajon, has been appointed to the State Board of Behavioral Sciences. Boyd has been Director of Clinical Training for Counseling and Lead Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor at VA San Diego Health Care since 2020. He has been a Staff Therapist for the Cognitive Therapy Institute since 2019. He was a Study Therapist for VA San Diego Health Care from 2018 to 2020, a Consultant for the eScreening program there from 2017 to 2022 and an Assessment Therapist there from 2017 to 2018. He was a Psychological Health Consultant at the Naval Center for Combat and Operational Stress Control at Leidos from 2015 to 2016. He was a Resiliency Trainer at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior from 2016 to 2017 and a Sex Offender Treatment Specialist at the Counseling and Psychotherapy Center from 2014 to 2016. He was Founder, Clinical Director and Lead Therapist at e3 Civic High from 2014 to 2015. He was a Clinical Counseling Trainee at North County Lifeline from 2013 to 2014 and a Clinical Counseling Trainee at Springall Academy from 2012 to 2013. Boyd is a member of the American Counseling Association, American Mental Health Counselors Association, California Association for Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress, American Psychological Association and the American Academy on the Advancement of Science. Boyd earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Portland State University, a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from the University of San Diego and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Counseling Education and Supervision from the University of the Cumberlands. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Boyd is a Democrat.

Devon Glazer, of Laguna Niguel, has been appointed to the Podiatric Medical Board of California. Glazer has been CEO and Podiatrist at Artisan Foot and Ankle Specialist since 2009. Glazer is a member of the California Podiatric Medical Association, American Podiatric Medical Association and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Glazer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Texas and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Glazer is registered without party preference.

Sumer Patel, of Santa Clara, has been appointed to the Podiatric Medical Board of California. Patel has been Chair of Foot and Ankle Surgery Chiefs at the Permanente Medical Group since 2016. He has been Assistant Physician in Chief at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center since 2022 and Physician Operating Room Director there since 2013. He has been a Foot and Ankle Surgeon at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center since 2000. Patel is a member of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. Patel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Florida State University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Patel is a Democrat.

Anita Battle, of Alameda, has been appointed to the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services’ Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee, Northern California. Battle has been Senior Manager of Equity Programs at Equinox since 2020 and Senior Enablement Manager there since 2018. She was a Manager of Sales Training & Enablement at Visa CyberSource from 2017 to 2018 and a Strategic Relationships Manager at HireRight in 2015. She was a Senior Managerial Consultant of Sales & Account Management Strategy Execution for Kaiser Permanente from 2011 to 2014. Battle was a Senior Business Consultant on Information Technology for Kaiser Permanente from 2011 to 2014. She was a Senior Enterprise Sales Manager at Verizon from 1994 to 2011 and held several positions there from 1982 to 1994. Battle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Loyola Marymount University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Battle is a Democrat.

Donald Kuehner, of Santa Clarita, has been appointed to the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services’ Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee, Southern California. Kuehner has been Institution Director at Pacific West Academy since 2018. He has been an Executive Protection Agent for Advanced Security Concepts Inc. since 2012. He was a Sales Associate at Bullet Barn Guns from 2014 to 2016. Kuehner served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2012 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Kuehner earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Operations and Supply Chain Management from California State University, Fullerton. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kuehner is registered without party preference.

Claudia Sandino, of Lake Forest, has been appointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Sandino has been a Health and Safety Operations Manager for the Walt Disney Company since 2021 and was a Health and Safety Manager for the company from 2020 to 2021. She was a Production Payroll Accountant for ABC, FOX. Entertainment One and 4D Printing Inc. from 2018 to 2020. She was Director at Brain Balance Achievement Centers from 2013 to 2016. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, a Master of Science degree in Clinical Neuroscience from the Carrick Institute and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College West. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sandino is a Republican.

