Harnessing the Power of Cooperatives: Building Inclusive and Resilient Communities

International Day of Cooperatives

ILO Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo emphasizes the crucial role of cooperatives in sustainable development, poverty reduction, and creating inclusive societies, highlighting their resilience in times of crisis and their potential to contribute to job creation and social protection.

