Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Results from 2023 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

All four members of the Company’s board of directors named as nominees in its management information circular (the “Circular”) were re-elected as directors: Jeffrey Bacha, Dr. Dennis Brown, Alfredo De Lucrezia and Michael Liggett.

Additional voting results from the Meeting include: (i) the shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s auditor until the next annual meeting; and (ii) the shareholders approved the Company’s existing omnibus equity incentive plan as set out in the Circular.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at: www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Additional Information

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact:

  
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
David Hyman
Chief Financial Officer
Email: info@rakovinatherapeutics.com 		Investor Relations Contact
IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Media Contact
MEDIA@rakovinatherapeutics.com


Primary Logo

