Indo-US Legal Sector Redefined: Consulate General of India, New York, SEPC India, and Draft n Craft Join Forces.

Indo-US Legal Sector Relationships Redefined: Consulate General of India, New York, SEPC India, and Draft n Craft Collaborate for Transformation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indo-US Legal Sector - Redefining Relationships Conference, a groundbreaking event aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation between the legal communities of India and the United States, concluded today with resounding success. The conference, which commenced with a symbolic ceremony of lighting the lamp, brought together legal experts, industry leaders, and professionals from both nations to explore the evolving landscape of Indo-US trade relations and the challenges faced by legal practitioners operating in cross-border transactions.

The event was organized by the Consulate General of India, New York along with the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC) and Knowledge Partner, Draft n Craft, a leading alternate legal service provider.

The conference kicked off with a captivating virtual address by Mr. Sunil H. Talati, Chairman of the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC), who provided valuable insights into the future of Indo-US trade. His address shed light on the changing dynamics of trade relations between the two nations, setting the tone for the engaging discussions that followed.

The first session featured an in-depth panel discussion titled "US Law Firms in India - Growth and Challenges." Mr. Rakesh K. Sharma, Chairman of the Legal Sector at the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC), Mr. Joseph I. Rosenbaum, Partner Rimon Law and Mr. Jay G. Safer, Partner Dunnington delved into the impact of the Bar Council of India (BCI) rules allowing foreign lawyers in India, the rule of reciprocity, and the challenges encountered by US law firms operating in India. The panel provided valuable insights into the opportunities and obstacles faced by legal professionals in this dynamic landscape.

After a short break, the conference proceeded with a stimulating panel discussion on "Collaboration between Attorneys and Remote Paralegals - Gains & Pains." Mr. Hal R. Lieberman, Partner, Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel, LLP, Mr. Steven Combs, Partner Combs & Greene, Ms. Anjali Pahwa, Senior Vice President – Legal at Draft n Craft and Ms. Anne Wolfson, Chair, Small Law Firms Committee, New York City Bar Association. The session thoroughly explored advantages and ramifications of virtualization post-pandemic, ethics, professional responsibility, compliances, and the role of alternate legal service providers. The panelists brought forth the emerging trends in this evolving landscape.

The conference further enriched its participants with a third panel discussion on "Cross Border Transactional Disputes & Resolutions – Indo-US Perspective." Mr. Rudyard W. Ceres, Partner, Smith Gambrell Russell LLP, Mr. Kevin Murphy, Partner, Wuersch & Gering LLP and Mr. Rishi Bhandari, Partner, Mandel Bhandari LLP, came together to explore general corporate and compliance issues in cross-border transactions, the protection of intellectual property rights, the strength of arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism, and best practices in resolving disputes. Case studies were presented to illustrate the practical application of these concepts, providing valuable insights to the attendees.

“The Indo-US Legal Sector Redefining Relationships Conference has set a new benchmark for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and partnership between the legal communities of India and the United States. The conference's success can be attributed to the active participation and dedication of the esteemed speakers, panelists, and attendees.’ said Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India, New York.

In addition to the enriching discussions, the conference also celebrated the outstanding achievements of those attorneys who have made notable contributions in establishing and growing the bond between the Indo-US Legal Sectors through the LawServe Award. Each awardee was recognized for their exceptional legal expertise and unwavering commitment to justice.

Notable individuals recognized for their outstanding achievements include: Ms. Soumya Sharma, Senior Counsel at Allen & Overy LLP, Ms. Sharmistha Chakrabarti, Counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Mr. Anand Srivastava, Managing Partner at Dentons Link Legal, and Mr. Sanjay Chaubey from Law office of Sanjay Chaubey. A practicing lawyer for approximately 25 years in New York. President of Indo- American Lawyer Association and Co-Chair of India Committee New York State Bar Association and Executive Member of International Section of New York State Bar Association.

Mr. Manish Kulhary, Consul Trade gave the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude the participants.

“As we move beyond this conference, let us carry forward the spirit of collaboration, dialogue, and innovation that defined our time together. Together, let us forge lasting partnerships, exchange knowledge, and continue the conversations initiated here, thereby redefining the relationship between the legal sectors of India and the United States.” said Mr. Rakesh K. Sharma, Chairman – Legal Sector Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC).



About the Organizer:

The Consulate General of India, New York, plays a crucial role in fostering bilateral relations between India and the United States. It serves as a key bridge between the Indian diaspora in the United States and the Indian government. The Consulate General actively promotes cooperation across various sectors and facilitates cultural, economic, and trade exchanges between India and the United States.

About the Co-organizer:

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) is a governmental organization under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Its primary objective is to promote and facilitate the export of services from India. SEPC collaborates with stakeholders to enhance the competitiveness of Indian service providers in the global market.

About the Knowledge Partner:

Draft n Craft is a leading provider of legal, paralegal, and medical support services to US law firms. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, Draft n Craft offers dedicated remote paralegals (DRPs) to law firms, empowering them to optimize their operations and improve client service. Their reputation as a trusted partner in the legal support industry is built upon their unwavering commitment to excellence.

