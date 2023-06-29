Updated Global Gaming Accessories Market Size Over 2021-2030

Gaming Accessories Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gaming Accessories Market by Component (Headsets, Keyboard, Mice, Controller, Others), by Device Type (PC, Gaming Console), by Connectivity type (Wired, Wireless), by End Use (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global gaming accessories market accrued $6.1 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $14.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Massive demand for virtual reality headsets and acceptance of handheld gaming consoles drive the growth of the global gaming accessories market. Moreover, the emergence of new gaming concepts with advanced graphic-based video requirements will further enlarge scope of gaming accessories. However, drop in costs of gaming accessories will open new growth avenues for the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global gaming accessories market trends along with the current and future market forecast.

• This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period.

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyse the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global gaming accessories industry for strategy building.

• A comprehensive global gaming accessories market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain the market growth.

• The report provides a gaming accessories market outlook for 2021 and gaming accessories market forecast from 2022 - 2030 for each segment, region, and country(s).

• The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gaming accessories market based on component, device type, connectivity type, end use, and region.

Based on component, the headsets segment contributed toward the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global gaming accessories market. Moreover, the headsets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on end use, the online segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global gaming accessories market. Moreover, this segment is also predicted to record the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030. The research also analyzes the offline segment.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global gaming accessories market. However, the Asia-Pacific gaming accessories market is set to record the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Key players profiled in the global gaming accessories market research report are Razer, Logitech International SA, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Mad Catz, Ducky Channel International Co., Ltd., Corsair, ZOWIE (BenQ), Steelseries, Hyperx, and Plantronics Inc.

