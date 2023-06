Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 28, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 28, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Townsend Farms Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Multiple frozen fruit with mango products

Company Announcement

Townsend Farms Inc. of Fairview, Oregon out of an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling specific frozen fruit products linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers) due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact their physician.

The product was distributed to Kroger Stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia; and under the following banners: Baker’s, Dillons, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay Less, Pick n’ Save, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s from November 06, 2022 to March 16, 2023.

This voluntary recall includes the following products date codes. Date codes can be found printed on the back panel of the packaging.

UPC 0 11110 84663 1 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202171

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202172

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202182

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202183

BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202225

BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202229

BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202236

BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202241

BEST IF USED BY 07/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2300116

UPC 0 11110 87853 3 Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202174

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202185

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T2 PRODUCT OF USA, COSTARICA & MEXICO F2202227

BEST IF USED 05/28/24 T2 PRODUCT OF PERU, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202332

UPC 0 11110 82026 6 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTARICA F2202213

BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202220

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202226

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202230

BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202268

BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202273

BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202319

BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202325

UPC 0 11110 89623 0 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202173

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202184

BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202235

BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202240

BEST IF USED 05/08/24 T6 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202247

The affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.

Customers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. Consumers may also request a refund by calling Kroger Customer Connect at 800-632-6900, Option 1, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- Midnight, EST. Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., EST.

Consumers seeking product information may email recalls@townsendfarms.com or call 503-512-1317. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-Midnight, EST; Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m., EST.

To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).