Gushcloud International Names Oddie Randa as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific
Oddie Randa, Country Director of Gushcloud Indonesia, takes on his new role as Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Gushcloud International
I am grateful for the trust that Gushcloud and Althea have put in me. The growth of the creator economy has yet to reach its peak in Asia Pacific and it is exciting to watch it unfold.”SINGAPORE, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, a global content and commerce company powered by the creator economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Oddie Randa as the Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific region. Oddie, who has successfully led Gushcloud Indonesia for over 10 years as Country Director, will now assume additional responsibilities in his new role.
As Regional Managing Director, Oddie will oversee the revenue and profitability of Gushcloud's Brand Agency unit in the Asia Pacific region, catering to a wide range of brands and clients. His strategic approach and expertise in revenue generation will play a crucial role in driving the agency's growth and success across all key markets within the region including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Australia and China.
Moving forward, all country managers within the Asia Pacific region will be reporting to Oddie as he seeks to collaborate with them to identify and develop new revenue opportunities in the creator and influencer marketing industry.
By leveraging Gushcloud's extensive network of influencers and content creators, Oddie aims to foster mutually beneficial partnerships between talent and brands, driving revenue growth and expanding Gushcloud's presence in the region.
"Oddie and I have worked together for close to a decade. His wisdom and charismatic leadership alongside his wealth of experience and deep understanding in digital marketing, creator economy, and business management has allowed him to rise to this position to assist us in managing a large region of the overall Gushcloud business. With his exceptional strategic thinking and visionary mindset, I am confident that he will assist to expand our business, our revenue potential, and add more value and services to our brand clients and influencer clients across this region,” said Althea Lim, Co Founder and Group CEO.
During his tenure as the country director of Indonesia, Oddie spearheaded the establishment of the unit in 2013 and has achieved an impressive tenfold revenue growth year-on-year. He successfully transformed the two-person team into a dynamic company of 80 plus professionals, boasting a portfolio featuring renowned advertising groups such as Dentsu and GroupM. Oddie also played a pivotal role in the production of Influence Asia, the largest influencer event in 2015 and 2017.
Commenting on his new role, Oddie Randa expressed his gratitude and passion, saying, "I am grateful for the trust that Gushcloud and Althea have put in me. The growth of the creator economy has yet to reach its peak in Asia Pacific and it is exciting to take the front seat in watching it unfold. It is also exciting as I take the captain seat to drive more growth for our stakeholders - our brand clients and influencer clients in the next upcoming years. I am looking forward to working closely with our clients and partners in the region to deliver exceptional results, forge new opportunities and grow newer businesses together."
For more information about Gushcloud, please visit gushcloud.com.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven content and commerce management company powered by creators. The company is focused on providing solutions in Influencer Marketing, Media and Entertainment Production, Commerce Production and Distribution. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has three key units: Gushcloud Talent & Brand Agency, Gushcloud Content Studios, and Gushcloud Brand Incubator & Distribution. With more than 350 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
