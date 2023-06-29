DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By Genworth Financial Data Breach

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Genworth Financial (“GF”) (NYSE:GNW). GF learned of suspicious activity on or about May 30, 2023, but waited until June 22, 2023 to notify its customers of the breach. To join this case, go HERE .



Background on GF

GF is a Fortune 500 life insurance company based in Virginia.

What happened?

On or about May 30, 2023, GF was notified by a third-party vendor that a breach had occurred exposing approximately 2.5 million of GF’s customer personal information. GF notified its customers of the breach by a post on its website on June 22, 2023. Information that was exposed includes: name, date of birth, address, insurance policy information including policy numbers, social security numbers and employee ID numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the GF data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.